The field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina features Danny Willett. The par-71 course spans 7,538 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from May 4- 7.

Danny Willett Insights

Willett has finished below par 10 times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Willett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Willett has had an average finish of 37th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Willett has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -6 279 0 13 1 2 $2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Willett did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2019).

The par-71 course measures 7,538 yards this week, 243 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Willett has played i the last year (7,260 yards) is 278 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Willett's Last Time Out

Willett shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 23rd percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage placed him in the 64th percentile.

Willett shot better than 34% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Willett recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Willett had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (two).

Willett's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average (6.2).

At that last competition, Willett's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Willett finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Willett had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Willett Odds to Win: +20000

