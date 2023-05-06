Chad Ramey enters play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, with action from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Ramey at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 13 rounds.

Ramey has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Ramey's average finish has been 27th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Ramey has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 42 -2 282 0 10 0 0 $692,292

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Ramey played this event was in 2022, and he finished 21st.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this week's event.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Ramey has played i the last year (7,239 yards) is 299 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was poor, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Ramey was better than just 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Ramey recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Ramey carded two bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Ramey had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent tournament, Ramey's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Ramey finished the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Ramey had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Ramey Odds to Win: +60000

