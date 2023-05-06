Held from May 4- 7, Carson Young is set to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Looking to wager on Young at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Carson Young Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Young has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in eight of his last 16 rounds.

Young has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 33 -7 278 0 7 1 1 $689,999

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Young will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,273 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Young's Last Time Out

Young finished in the 38th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.1 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 96th percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 36 holes.

Young was better than 73% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.6.

Young failed to record a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Young carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

Young's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average of five.

At that most recent tournament, Young's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Young finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Young finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Young Odds to Win: +40000

Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.