The Wells Fargo Championship is underway, and Cameron Davis is currently in 58th place with a score of E.

Looking to bet on Cameron Davis at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Cameron Davis Insights

Davis has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 13 rounds.

Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Davis has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 26 -6 264 0 17 0 5 $2.9M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Davis has an average finishing position of 42nd in his past four appearances at this event.

Davis has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Davis played this event was in 2023, and he finished 58th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 143 yards longer than average.

Courses that Davis has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,326 yards, 122 yards shorter than the 7,448-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 64th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Davis was better than 94% of the golfers (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Davis recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Davis did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

Davis' 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average of 6.2.

In that last outing, Davis had a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Davis ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Davis finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Davis Odds to Win: +25000

All statistics in this article reflect Davis' performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

