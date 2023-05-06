Cameron Champ is part of the field from May 4- 7 in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking on a par-71, 7,538-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Champ at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Champ Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Champ has shot below par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Champ has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Champ has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Champ has finished in the top 10 once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 24 -9 276 0 6 0 2 $833,509

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Champ finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2019.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Champ has played i the last year (7,292 yards) is 246 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.8 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.97-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 66th percentile.

Champ shot better than 73% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Champ recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Champ carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Champ carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent outing, Champ's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Champ finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta carding a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Champ carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Champ Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.