Following the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Byeong-Hun An is currently 101st with a score of +2.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

An has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

An has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

An has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, An has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

An has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 38 -5 265 0 15 1 2 $1.3M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In An's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 57th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

An last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 101st.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 143 yards longer than average.

The average course An has played i the last year (7,293 yards) is 155 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,448).

An's Last Time Out

An finished in the 48th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 73rd percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 36 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, An shot better than 58% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

An recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, An carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.4).

An's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that most recent outing, An's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

An ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but An finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards An Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect An's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

