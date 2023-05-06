Brent Grant is in the field at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7. The par-71 course spans 7,538 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Brent Grant Insights

Grant has finished better than par 10 times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Grant has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Grant has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Grant has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 30 -7 279 0 6 0 1 $322,198

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Grant has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,276 yards, 262 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.5 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was strong enough to place him in the 73rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grant shot better than just 20% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Grant did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grant had more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.4).

Grant's three birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the field average (five).

In that last outing, Grant had a bogey or worse on two of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Grant finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grant recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Grant Odds to Win: +60000

