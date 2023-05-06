Austin Smotherman will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Smotherman at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Smotherman has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Smotherman has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -6 279 0 17 1 2 $1M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Smotherman finished 25th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Smotherman has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,253 yards, 285 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.80 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was good enough to place him in the 88th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Smotherman shot better than 64% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Smotherman carded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Smotherman had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

Smotherman's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

In that last tournament, Smotherman's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Smotherman ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Smotherman finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Smotherman Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.