The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club will have Alejandro Tosti in the field in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7, up against the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Alejandro Tosti Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Tosti has shot better than par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tosti has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his past three events.

Looking at the past three tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past three tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 25 -10 276 0 2 0 1 $211,020

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 79 yards longer than the average course Tosti has played in the past year (7,459 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Tosti's Last Time Out

Tosti was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was strong, putting him in the 73rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tosti shot better than 92% of the competitors (averaging 4.31 strokes).

Tosti recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tosti had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.4).

Tosti carded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent outing, Tosti's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Tosti ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tosti underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

