The field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club will include Adam Long. The tournament runs from May 4- 7.

Adam Long Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Long has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Long has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Long has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -4 279 0 16 0 0 $935,786

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Long wound up 45th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Long has made the cut one time in his previous three entries in this event.

Long missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Long has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,239 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Long's Last Time Out

Long was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was strong enough to land him in the 73rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Long was better than 64% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Long carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Long recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.4).

Long's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average of five.

In that last tournament, Long carded a bogey or worse on four of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Long finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Long finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Long Odds to Win: +40000

