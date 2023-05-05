Martin Necas will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Friday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Necas in the Hurricanes-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Necas has scored a goal in 27 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Necas goes over his points prop total is 57.4%, based on the odds.

Necas has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 9 71 Points 5 28 Goals 2 43 Assists 3

