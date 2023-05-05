The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena Friday to square off against the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, assigning them -115 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-105).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 42 of 89 games this season.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 14 of their 23 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.9%).

The Devils have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of the time).

New Jersey is 4-4 when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.5 3.3 2.3

