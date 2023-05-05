The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 1-0 in the series.

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Hurricanes versus Devils game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils give up 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Devils are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players