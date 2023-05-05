How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 5, broadcast on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead 1-0 in the series.
You can turn on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to take in the action as the Devils attempt to take down the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
|1/1/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|5-4 (F/SO) CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 33 goals over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils concede 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Devils are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
