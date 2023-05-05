Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet on Friday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus rating of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.

Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Burns has a point in 47 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 11 times.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Burns has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 57.4% that Burns goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 7 60 Points 3 18 Goals 0 42 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.