Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is batting .246 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
  • Olson has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (22.6%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (45.2%), including more than one RBI in 22.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 19 of 31 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (76.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.