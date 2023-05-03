Stefan Noesen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Noesen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

Noesen has averaged 12:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Noesen has a point in 31 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points five times.

In 20 of 78 games this season, Noesen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Noesen goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Noesen has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Noesen Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 78 Games 4 36 Points 3 13 Goals 1 23 Assists 2

