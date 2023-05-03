Sebastian Aho will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Prop bets for Aho are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sebastian Aho vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:29 per game on the ice, is +8.

Aho has a goal in 28 games this season out of 75 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Aho has a point in 41 of 75 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that Aho goes over his points over/under is 62.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aho Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 75 Games 8 68 Points 5 36 Goals 2 32 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.