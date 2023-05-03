The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .252.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Albies has gotten a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (23.3%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (23.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has an RBI in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 11 games this year (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings