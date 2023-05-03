Jesperi Kotkaniemi Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kotkaniemi interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.
- Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.
- In 20 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Kotkaniemi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|8
|42
|Points
|7
|18
|Goals
|3
|24
|Assists
|4
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.