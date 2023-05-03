Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kotkaniemi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

In 20 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kotkaniemi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 8 42 Points 7 18 Goals 3 24 Assists 4

