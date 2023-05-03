How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS to see the Devils look to take down the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
|1/1/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|5-4 (F/SO) CAR
|12/20/2022
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|4-1 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.