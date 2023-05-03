The New Jersey Devils take the road against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS will air this Hurricanes versus Devils game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ
1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ
1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR
12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils' total of 222 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
  • The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.