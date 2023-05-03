Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You can follow the action on ESPN as the Hurricanes play the Devils.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 222 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players