Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
  TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.
  • Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.
  • In 32 of 82 games this season, Burns has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Burns has an implied probability of 58.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

  • The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey
82 Games 6
60 Points 3
18 Goals 0
42 Assists 3

