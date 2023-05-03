Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.

Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Burns has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Burns has an implied probability of 58.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 6 60 Points 3 18 Goals 0 42 Assists 3

