Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is batting .245 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
  • Olson has had a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits eight times (27.6%).
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (24.1%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Olson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (48.3%), including more than one RBI in 24.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (58.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (73.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (36 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.