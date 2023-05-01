After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 4:40 PM ET on Monday.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .200 with a double and two walks.

Harris II has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Harris II has an RBI in one game this year.

In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 7 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings