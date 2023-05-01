Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar -- hitting .281 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on May 1 at 4:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Mets.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .239.
- Pillar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Pillar has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
