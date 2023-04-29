How to Watch the Oilers vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's playoff slate includes the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS. The Oilers lead the series 3-2.
Check out the Oilers-Kings game on TBS.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/25/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|6-3 EDM
|4/23/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|5-4 (F/OT) EDM
|4/21/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|3-2 (F/OT) LA
|4/19/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|4-2 EDM
|4/17/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|4-3 (F/OT) LA
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Oilers are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
- The Kings' 274 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 10th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|25
|66
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|82
|18
|36
|54
|32
|27
|54.4%
