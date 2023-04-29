The Atlanta Braves (18-9) and the New York Mets (15-12) will clash on Saturday, April 29 at Citi Field, with Spencer Strider getting the nod for the Braves and Tylor Megill taking the hill for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +145 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been listed in this game.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (3-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (3-1, 3.96 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 16, or 66.7%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 7-2 (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Braves went 5-4 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Mets have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Mets this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The Mets have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

