Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Mets have +145 odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -175 +145 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 24 total times this season. They've gone 16-8 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 7-2 (77.8%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Atlanta has played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-10-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 11-2 5-4 13-5 11-6 7-3

