Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Friday, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves square off against the New York Mets and David Peterson, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 28 against the Padres) he went 0-for-1.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has a double and two walks while batting .217.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Harris II has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (37 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
