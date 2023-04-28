Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena, on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Staal are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jordan Staal vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Staal has a goal in 17 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Staal has a point in 30 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Staal has an assist in 17 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Staal's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Staal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Staal Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 81 Games 12 34 Points 7 17 Goals 2 17 Assists 5

