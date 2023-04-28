Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-2. The Islanders have -120 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (+100).

Here is our pick for who will secure the victory in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-120)

Islanders (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 5.7

5.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.6)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a record of 52-21-9 this season and are 14-9-23 in overtime matchups.

In the 36 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 52 points.

In seven games this season when the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).

Carolina has 13 points (5-8-3) when scoring two goals this season.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 58 times, earning 101 points from those matchups (48-5-5).

This season, Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal in 23 games has a record of 20-3-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 45-19-4 (94 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 22nd 2.95 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 19th 30.8 Shots 34.8 3rd 13th 31 Shots Allowed 26 1st 32nd 15.3% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 9th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

