The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 25, Tatum put up 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 119-117 loss against the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 28 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.3 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.4 PRA 44.5 43.5 40.7 PR 40.5 38.9 36.3 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hawks have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are 22nd in the league, allowing 26 per game.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 38 19 8 8 1 1 0 4/23/2023 39 31 7 4 4 3 0 4/21/2023 40 29 10 5 4 0 2 4/18/2023 40 29 10 6 5 1 1 4/15/2023 40 25 11 2 3 0 0 3/11/2023 35 34 15 6 5 1 0 11/16/2022 33 19 7 8 3 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.