Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday will see the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The series is knotted up 2-2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can see the Rangers-Devils matchup on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/24/2023 Rangers Devils 3-1 NJ
4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ
4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR
4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR
3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the league (289 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Devils have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 33 goals during that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers' total of 216 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.
  • The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6%
Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5%
Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 -
Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1%
Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.