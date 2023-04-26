The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Heat beat the Bucks 119-114 on Monday when they last played. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the victory with a team-high 56 points. Brook Lopez scored 36 points in the Bucks' loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Bucks Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Bucks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 114.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points fewer than the 116.9 they've scored this year.

Milwaukee makes 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (10th in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 per game its opponents make at a 35.4% rate.

The Bucks' 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in the NBA, and the 109.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 19-6.

While the Heat are scoring 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 119.1 a contest.

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -12 220

