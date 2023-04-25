Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns hold a 3-1 series lead. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-12.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 223.5 points 46 times.
- The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.2, 1.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
- Phoenix has been at least a -900 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points in 40 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles has a 226.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.2 more points than this game's total.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 40-42-0 this year.
- The Clippers have come away with nine wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|46
|56.1%
|113.6
|227.2
|111.6
|224.7
|226.2
|Clippers
|40
|48.8%
|113.6
|227.2
|113.1
|224.7
|224.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Suns' past 10 games have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Phoenix owns a better record against the spread (22-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-19-0).
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers allow (113.1).
- Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- Seven of the Clippers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).
- The Clippers put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
- Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|3-4
|42-40
|Clippers
|40-42
|0-0
|40-42
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|113.6
|113.6
|17
|17
|32-10
|29-13
|33-10
|34-8
|111.6
|113.1
|6
|12
|33-16
|28-16
|36-13
|29-15
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.