Seth Jarvis will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders play on Tuesday at PNC Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Jarvis' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Seth Jarvis vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 16:12 on the ice per game.

In Jarvis' 82 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Jarvis has a point in 33 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

Jarvis has an assist in 22 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Jarvis' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 217 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+25) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 11 39 Points 4 14 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.