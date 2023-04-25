Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders squaring off at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25 ET, broadcast on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 4/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-1 NYI 4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders give up 2.6 goals per game (217 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Islanders' 242 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Islanders Key Players