Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +190 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set for the contest.
Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-250
|+190
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 20 total times this season. They've finished 13-7 in those games.
- Atlanta has won all five games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.
- The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.
- Atlanta has played in 23 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-9-1).
- The Braves have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-6
|10-2
|5-3
|10-5
|9-6
|6-2
