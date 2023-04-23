Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.450), slugging percentage (.557) and OPS (1.007) this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this year (16 of 21), with at least two hits 12 times (57.1%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 61.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (23.8%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.33 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
