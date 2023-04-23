The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.450), slugging percentage (.557) and OPS (1.007) this season.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
  • Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this year (16 of 21), with at least two hits 12 times (57.1%).
  • He has homered in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.6% of his games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 61.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (23.8%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.33 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
  • Javier gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
