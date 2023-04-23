Top Knicks vs. Cavaliers Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 4
When the New York Knicks (47-35) and Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) square off at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, Julius Randle and Evan Mobley will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers, 99-79, on Friday. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 21 points for the Knicks, and added four rebounds and six assists. Mitchell had 22 points, plus seven rebounds and five assists, for the Cavaliers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|21
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|RJ Barrett
|19
|8
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Josh Hart
|13
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
Cavaliers' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|22
|7
|5
|2
|0
|2
|Caris LeVert
|17
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Darius Garland
|10
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle paces the Knicks with 25.1 points per game and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also putting up 4.1 assists.
- Brunson paces his squad in assists per contest (6.2), and also posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- RJ Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
- Josh Hart averages 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell is the Cavaliers' top scorer (28.3 points per game), and he averages 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds. His scoring average ranks him seventh in the NBA.
- Mobley is the Cavaliers' top rebounder (9 per game), and he produces 16.2 points and 2.8 assists.
- Darius Garland is averaging a team-best 7.8 assists per game. And he is delivering 21.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- The Cavaliers get 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.
- The Cavaliers receive 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Caris LeVert.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|26.8
|3.9
|4.2
|1.3
|0.5
|3.3
|Immanuel Quickley
|NY
|21.9
|3.8
|4.5
|1.5
|0.1
|3.1
|Evan Mobley
|CLE
|11.8
|9.1
|2.7
|0.6
|1.8
|0.1
|Quentin Grimes
|NY
|16.1
|4.1
|3
|1.1
|0.2
|3.3
|Mitchell Robinson
|NY
|6.1
|9.3
|1.2
|1.1
|2.7
|0
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|15.9
|1.9
|4.9
|1
|0.3
|1.6
