Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins are up 2-1. The Bruins are favored (-150) against the Panthers (+130).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|6
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 60 of their 74 games when favored on the moneyline this season (81.1%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Boston has a 50-13 record (winning 79.4% of its games).
- The Bruins have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 46 of 85 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been made an underdog 19 times this season, and won eight, or 42.1%, of those games.
- Florida has a record of 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of victory for the Panthers.
- Florida has played 64 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Boston went over twice.
- The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.
- The Bruins offense's 301 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 174 (only 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+127) paces the league this season .
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers didn't hit the total in any of their last 10 contests.
- The Panthers have averaged a total of 7.0 combined goals over their last 10 games, 1.0 greater than this game's total of 6.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents averaged 0.9 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
