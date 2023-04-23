As they try to secure the series sweep on Sunday, April 23, Cristian Javier will take the mound for the Houston Astros (11-10) as they match up against the Atlanta Braves (14-7), who will answer with Max Fried. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:30 PM ET at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. An 8-run total has been set in this contest.

Braves vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (1-0, 1.08 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (2-0, 3.68 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Astros game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Braves vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 12 (66.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have gone 10-2 (83.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Astros have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.