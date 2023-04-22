On Saturday, Sean Murphy (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with six doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta with 14 hits, batting .250 this season with 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 12th in slugging.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 41.2% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.4% of those games.

In 23.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.2% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

