Top Player Prop Bets for 76ers vs. Nets NBA Playoffs Game 4 on April 22, 2023
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bookmakers have set player props for James Harden, Mikal Bridges and others when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
76ers vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-105)
|6.5 (-105)
|8.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-139)
- The 21 points Harden has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (23.5).
- Harden has averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).
- Harden's year-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).
- Harden has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Tobias Harris Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-154)
|2.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-115)
- The 16.5-point prop bet set for Tobias Harris on Saturday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).
- Saturday's assists over/under for Harris (2.5) is the same as his average on the season.
- He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-105)
|4.5 (+115)
|3.5 (+135)
|2.5 (-149)
- Saturday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 24.5 points, 4.2 more than his season average.
- Maxey has grabbed 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).
- Maxey's assist average -- 3.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- Maxey's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-139)
|3.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+110)
- Bridges is averaging 20.1 points in the 2022-23 season, 7.4 less than Saturday's prop total.
- Bridges averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).
- Bridges averages 3.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.
- Bridges has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (-105)
|8.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-143)
- The 17.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday is 0.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).
- Dinwiddie has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
