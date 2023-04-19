The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 coming up.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Denver is 45-15 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.

The Nuggets put up the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 49% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota is 28-14 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has been better at home this year, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, making 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves are better offensively, averaging 115.9 points per game, compared to 115.6 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 115 points per game at home, and 116.6 on the road.

At home the Timberwolves are collecting 26 assists per game, 0.3 less than on the road (26.3).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Timberwolves Injuries