The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta with 21 hits, batting .296 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
  • Olson has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits seven times (38.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olson has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (61.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (33.3%).
  • He has scored in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with two or more runs four times (22.2%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Martinez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.60 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
