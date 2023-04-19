On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has a double, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .085.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in four of 14 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Martinez (0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
