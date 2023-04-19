The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes are favored, with -175 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Islanders, who have +150 moneyline odds.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-175) Islanders (+150) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (48-24).

Carolina has a 29-13 record (winning 69.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 63.6% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 242 (22nd) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 217 (5th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 34 (32nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (2nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina's past 10 games have not hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in league competition, giving up 210 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

